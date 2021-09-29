Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

