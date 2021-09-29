Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 141.0% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 234,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

