Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

