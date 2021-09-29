Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $381.58 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.