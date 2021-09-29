Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

