Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

