Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,518 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 29.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

