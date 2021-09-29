Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,956 Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 344,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VMOT opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

