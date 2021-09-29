Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.63.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.