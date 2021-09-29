Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewAge by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBEV. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.