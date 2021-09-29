Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 23,226 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 98,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 77,797 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

