Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 12,656 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

