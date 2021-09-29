Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $925.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

