Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.72 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

