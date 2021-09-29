CafeSwap Token Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $192,082.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 6,769,613 coins and its circulating supply is 6,719,219 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

