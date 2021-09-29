Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00.

CDNS opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $141.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

