Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

