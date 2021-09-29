C John Wilder Buys 19,778 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

EVRG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 966,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

