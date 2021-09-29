Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down to $80.68

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.68, but opened at $79.00. Bunge shares last traded at $81.42, with a volume of 487 shares trading hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Bunge by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Bunge by 9.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 102,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Bunge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

