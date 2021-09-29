Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

