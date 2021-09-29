Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 33,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,051 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.