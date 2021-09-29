Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $777.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $715.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.30. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $769.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

