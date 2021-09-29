Brokers Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

