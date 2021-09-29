Brokers Issue Forecasts for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

VLVLY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

