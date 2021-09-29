Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $18.20

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Triumph Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 593,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

