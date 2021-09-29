Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $49.20

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

