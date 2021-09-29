Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $52.95

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.95.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

