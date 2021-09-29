Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $53.00

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $652.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.