Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) PT at GBX 370.80

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 370.80 ($4.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350 shares of company stock valued at $106,080.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

