Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$65.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,689. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.