Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $252.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $288.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WOW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

