Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.62. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,609,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

