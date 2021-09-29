Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

