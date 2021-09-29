Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.