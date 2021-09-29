Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

