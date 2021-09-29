Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $47.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $48.25 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $211.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.27 billion to $214.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $230.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

