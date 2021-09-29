Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.68. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME opened at $197.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

