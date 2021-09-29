Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$2.79 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.62). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

