Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

