Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Brokerages predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce sales of $15.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.18 million to $15.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $59.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of USCB opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.