Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.99 million and the highest is $23.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.30 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in OptiNose by 8.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPTN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

