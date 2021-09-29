Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.54. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,990 shares of company stock worth $22,066,858. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

