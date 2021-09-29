Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.79. 843,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.92. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

