Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BancFirst by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BancFirst by 72,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

