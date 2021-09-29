Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,414. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

