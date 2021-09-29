Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.67 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.90 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

