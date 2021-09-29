Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

CLNE opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

