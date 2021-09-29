Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,405 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

