Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

