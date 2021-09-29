Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,452 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

